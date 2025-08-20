“Media Allegations Alone Cannot Force Arrests”: Assam CM on GMCH Tragedy

The investigation into the recent death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is currently underway. The hospital’s Principal is overseeing the ongoing committee proceedings, and all NICU doctors and nurses have been summoned for questioning. The committee’s findings will be submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once the inquiry concludes.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, GMCH authorities have come under intense scrutiny. A dedicated complaint desk has been established, allowing patients and relatives to submit grievances directly—a facility previously unavailable. Complaints can be lodged between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM daily.

The family of the deceased newborn met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today at 6:30 PM. The CM assured the family that the investigation would be conducted transparently and in accordance with official procedures. He also confirmed that the mother will continue receiving treatment at GMCH until fully recovered.

The bereaved family expressed frustration over the delay in action against medical staff. Despite an FIR naming two doctors, no formal action has been initiated, and only one nurse has been taken into custody. The family has demanded strict action against the NICU staff and the hospital Principal involved.

Earlier today, speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “I am doing whatever is needed at the right time, but there has to be a limit to every action. Overstepping may cause more harm. If my action leads to the closure of GMCH even for one day, it will create chaos among patients. A three-member committee has been formed, and they will investigate and identify the guilty. Action will be taken accordingly. Allegations raised by the media alone cannot compel someone’s arrest—it would not be justified.”

The Chief Minister also indicated he would visit the family at their residence soon.

