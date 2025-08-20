GMCH Nurse Arrested After Infant’s Death, Staff Raise Bias Allegations

Following the death of a newborn at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the Bhangagarh Police, acting on the directive of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, detained sister-in-charge Bhanupriya Mishong on Tuesday night (Aug 19). Soon after her detention, colleagues gathered at the police station in connection with the NICU incident. On Wednesday, the Bhangagarh Police formally arrested her.

According to staff nurses, there was chaos in front of the cameras as questions were raised about why only Bhanupriya was arrested when several others were on duty. On that night, a total of five nurses, including Bhanupriya, were assigned to the NICU, along with three doctors, Puja, Rishikesh and Diganta Barman. Additionally, two ward girls and two cleaners were also on duty.

Nurses allege that despite many being present, only Bhanupriya was singled out. They also revealed that the room where Bhanupriya was stationed had 35 newborns, not 26 as officially claimed. They further accused Superintendent and Principal Achyut Baishya of misrepresentation.

Colleagues said Bhanupriya had stepped out briefly to prepare milk at the time of the incident. Ideally, three nurses should have been posted in the room, but due to staff shortage, only one was present.

The nurses collectively demanded that if punishment is to be given, it should be applied equally to everyone on duty. They also alleged that one of the warmers used for newborns was broken.

Following a medical check-up, Bhanupriya was taken to Panbazar Police Station. Nurses said the incident highlighted serious infrastructural lapses at GMCH.

After the revelations made by nurses of GMCH at Bhangagarh Police Station, regarding the death of the infant in the NICU, questions have been raised over why the doctors on duty have not yet been arrested or questioned by the police. Concerns are growing that the sister-in-charge is being unfairly targeted, while other officials responsible at the time remain untouched.

