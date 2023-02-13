Guwahati: Media Person Among 6 Held in Kidnapping-Murder Case

The video editor of a Guwahati-based news portal and five others were arrested in connection to a kidnapping and murder case of a youth in the city. This was informed by the Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Monday.

While addressing a press conference, Barah informed about the kidnapping case of Biswajit Hazarika who was kidnapped on the evening of October 9 last year while he was returning to his home in a rickshaw.

The kidnappers sent a video of Biswajit and asked a ransom of Rs. 40 lakhs in exchange for release of the victim.

Barah said, “No information was available about the location of Biswajit.”

After a month on November 1, an unidentified body was found in Assam’s Nellie area which was later identified to be the body of Biswajit.

Following the incident, the parents of the victim appealed to Commissioner of Police on February 9 to investigate the case and requested to arrest the accused involved in the death of their son.