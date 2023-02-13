Assam Child Marriage Crackdown Enters 2nd Week, 3,015 Arrests Made So Far

As the statewide crackdown against child marriage entered its second week, as many as 3,015 arrests have been made so far. This was informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
He said that drive against the social evil continue in the state.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it’s second week with 3.015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police.”
It may be mentioned that the manhunt was launched since February 3 after directives by the CM to bring an end to child marriage and nab accused.
Meanwhile, the Assam CM had stated that the crackdown on child marriage will continue till state assembly elections 2026.
A total of 4,074 cases related to child marriage were registered by the police. The CM had directed the police to carry out a probe as he had got inputs about child marriage being rampant in the state.