Assam Child Marriage Crackdown Enters 2nd Week, 3,015 Arrests Made So Far

As the statewide crackdown against child marriage entered its second week, as many as 3,015 arrests have been made so far. This was informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

He said that drive against the social evil continue in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it’s second week with 3.015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police.”