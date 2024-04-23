Tragic Death and Allegations of Negligence Rock Dhubri Medical College

In a distressing turn of events, a pregnant woman tragically passed away shortly after giving birth, sparking allegations of medical negligence at Dhubri Medical College.
The incident has brought to light serious concerns regarding the availability of doctors to attend to patients within the medical facility.
The deceased woman's relatives have voiced their grievances, accusing the medical staff of negligence in providing timely and adequate care. Furthermore, reports suggest that despite seeking assistance, the victim's family faced obstacles in accessing medical attention, with allegations of security guards preventing their entry into the hospital premises.
Concerns have been raised regarding the conduct of security personnel, as it is alleged that they only permitted the patient's relatives to enter the medical college after her unfortunate demise. This delay in allowing access to medical care has intensified the scrutiny surrounding the circumstances leading to the woman's tragic death.
Authorities of Dhubri Medical College Hospital are under pressure to address the allegations of negligence and ensure accountability within the healthcare system to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
Meanwhile, the community awaits swift and transparent action to uphold the standards of medical care and restore trust in Dhubri Medical College.