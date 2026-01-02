Medicity Guwahati Clarifies GMDA Action, Confirms Clinic Remains Fully Operational

Medicity Guwahati has clarified that its clinic remains fully operational, following a partial sealing of the building by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

GMDA’s action was reportedly linked to non-compliance concerning the mezzanine floor of the building. However, Medicity Guwahati operates from the ground floor, which was unaffected and continues to serve patients without disruption.

During the GMDA inspection, all statutory approvals and documents of Medicity Guwahati—including those issued by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Health Department, and Fire Safety Department—were found to be valid and up-to-date.

Since its establishment in 2019, Medicity Guwahati has provided advanced diagnostic and healthcare services. The clinic currently functions with over 30 doctors and 80 healthcare and support staff, catering to a large daily patient base.

Acknowledging the essential nature of healthcare services, GMDA directed Medicity Guwahati to resume clinical operations immediately, while advising that compliance with building regulations be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The clinic also clarified that no official statement had been issued to media outlets and noted that some reports had misrepresented the situation, causing confusion among patients.

Medicity Guwahati expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, particularly to senior citizens, and extended gratitude to the Government of Assam and GMDA for their understanding and support in ensuring uninterrupted patient care.

The clinic reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance, patient safety, and continuous healthcare services.

