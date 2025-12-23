Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Launches India’s First Tele-Robotic Surgery Program

Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH), Mumbai, in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health (DAOH) & Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, has launched India’s first Tele-Robotic Surgery Programme, marking a breakthrough in remote surgical care.

Powered by Reliance Jio’s high-speed digital connectivity, the programme enables expert surgeons based at HNRFH to remotely perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries at partner healthcare centres across the country. The initiative aims to bring specialised, high-precision surgical care directly to patients in non-metro and remote regions, significantly improving access to advanced medical treatment.

By reducing the need for patients to travel long distances and ensuring timely access to expert care, the programme seeks to bridge the long-standing urban–rural healthcare divide. It represents a major step forward in expanding equitable access to world-class surgical interventions across India.

The first tele-robotic surgery under the programme was successfully conducted at the Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, under the leadership of the hospital’s Director of Urology Oncology. The successful procedure is being seen as a landmark achievement in India’s telemedicine and robotic surgery landscape.

The platform combines advanced robotic surgical systems with secure, ultra-low-latency digital connectivity enabled by Reliance Jio, ensuring high levels of surgical accuracy, reliability and real-time clinical coordination. A multidisciplinary team from HNRFH supported the procedure, demonstrating seamless integration between technology and clinical expertise. The programme also focuses on continuous mentoring and capacity-building for on-ground medical teams in Jamnagar and surrounding areas.

At the institutional level, the Tele-Robotic Surgery Programme highlights HNRFH’s commitment to digital innovation and its mission to extend specialised healthcare services beyond metropolitan centres. Notably, the initiative uses an indigenously developed Indian robotic surgical system capable of real-time tele-transmission, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO – Healthcare Initiatives and Chief Executive Officer of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said that advanced healthcare should not be limited by geography. He noted that for decades, specialised surgical care has remained concentrated in a few urban centres, leaving millions without timely access to treatment. Through the Tele-Robotic Surgery Programme, he said, the hospital is reimagining how complex surgical care can be delivered across India by combining indigenous innovation, advanced robotics and secure digital infrastructure.