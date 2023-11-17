Meeting With Chief Secretaries, DGPs & SHRCs Held To Protect, Promote Human Rights

The Commission heard about 56 cases in the presence of concerned officers of the North Eastern States and the complainants. These, inter alia, included, alleged arbitrary and unlawful division/partition of the lands of the Chakmas at Anandapur- and Anandapur-II, Brajapur, Bodhiasatta-Il villages in District Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, alleged rape of a 16-year old tribal girl by a non-tribal person in the area of Kokrajhar town, PS- Kokrajhar, District-Kokrajhar, Assam, death of 57 person, injuries to 18 arid missing of 04 persons due to negligence of the North East Frontier Railways while executing a project entailing construction of tunnels and railway tracks to connect Jiribam with Imphal, poor condition of District Hospital at Chaurachandpur, Manipur due to non-availability of basic facilities, complaints regarding Incidences of violence in the State of Manipur, alleged failure on part of State of Arunachal Pradesh to pay compensation to 108 Chakma and Hajong families of the Changlang District Arunachal Pradesh who have been affected by "Construction of 132KV T. from Namsal to Miao" project despite direction/sanction of the Central Government to nay for the lands acquired and other damages caused to assets during the construction of the tower pillar of that project, erosion of two backward Tribal Buddhists villages under the Margherita Sub-Division, District- Tinsukia, Assam from the bluri Dining River. With the intervention of the Commission, compensation of Rs.355.5 lakhs, states have either paid or in the process of paying the same.