Manipur Activist Babloo Loitongbam’s Home Attacked; UN Human Rights Express Shock

The United Nations Human Rights Council has expressed their shock and concern over threats to rights activist Babloo Loitongbam in Manipur.
This comes after reports emerged that a mob had allegedly stormed the residence of Loitongbam at Kwakeithel in Imphal West on Thursday evening.
The UN Human Rights council urged authorities of Manipur to protect the human rights activist and his family, and also nab the perpetrators.
Taking to Platform X, the international rights panel wrote, “#India: We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in #Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable.”
As per sources, the agitated mob attacked and vandalized several properties belonging to Babloo Loitongbam. The attack took place the same day Meitei Leepun declared a ‘boycott’ against the activist, prohibiting him from making public statements.
Right after the incident, security was deployed at the incident spot and an enquiry was also lodged, reports further said.