Mega Plantation Drive Held At Guwahati's Darbhanga Reserve Forest

Gauhati University NSS Cell, ESAF Foundation and Center for Environment Education carried out a mega plantation drive at Darbhanga Reserve Forest in association with department of Forest, Kamrup East division on Wednesday to celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5.
Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University and Programme Coordinator, GU NSS Cell focusing on this year’s theme “Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience” explained the importance of plantation in this present world to combat global warming.
With a Noble initiative of GU NSS Cell “Let us make Hills Green”, Dr. Kakati appealed to all the NSS volunteers to take the initiative of plantation drive in the vacant patches of hill areas nearby Guwahati.
Bijaylakhsmi Borpuzari, Programme Coordinator, CEE, Barsha Barua, ESAF foundation, and Birty Engtipi, Range Forest Officer also joined in the plantation drive. Around 200 saplings were planted during the plantation drive.