Meghalaya Cops Reach Dispur PS Ahead of Op Against Coal Mafias

In order to nab absconding coal mafias, a team of Meghalaya Police arrived at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Based on several cases lodged against the coal mafias in Meghalaya as well as in Assam, a huge team under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge of West Khasi Hills arrived in Guwahati to carry out an operation in the city to nab the mafias, sources informed.
It has come to the fore that the Meghalaya police had earlier carried out several operations in the city to nab notorious thugs.
In May 2022, a most wanted coal mafia was shot dead in an encounter by the Hailakandi Police.
The deceased cola mafia was identified as Abdul Ahad Choudhury. He was a resident of Karimganj district.
The encounter took place at Lakhiminagar, which is situated in the border of Hailakandi and Karimganj.