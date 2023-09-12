‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Campaign to Begin Across Assam on September 19: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign will kick-start on September 19 all across the state.
In this regard, a meeting was held at the Assam state BJP office situated in Guwahati on Tuesday. All arrangements regarding the programme were discussed in the meeting in the presence of state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, MLAs and other party workers.
After addressing the media after the meeting, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme will be officially inaugurated at the district level on September 19. Procuring of soil from each household will take place till September 30.
CM Sarma said, “In view of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme, soil will be procured from each household of each village of Assam from September 20 to 30 this year. It will be brought to the panchayat on October 2. It will then reach the block on October 8. On October 26, the soil will be brought to Guwahati and on the 28th it will be sent to Delhi.”
He further said that this is a unique initiative of the Central Government. Deliberations were made on ways to support the Centre during the programme, he added.