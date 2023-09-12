‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ Campaign to Begin Across Assam on September 19: CM Sarma

CM Sarma said, “In view of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme, soil will be procured from each household of each village of Assam from September 20 to 30 this year. It will be brought to the panchayat on October 2. It will then reach the block on October 8. On October 26, the soil will be brought to Guwahati and on the 28th it will be sent to Delhi.”