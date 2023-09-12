Assam Witnessed Minimal Load Shedding During Peak Hours: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday cited the Central Electricity Authority of India report to highlight that the state has performed significantly better in terms of load shedding compared to other states across the country.
Addressing the first day of the autumn session of the state assembly, the Assam CM, in reply to a question by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, said that during his first year in power, the state witnessed a deficit of only five megawatts which was managed through load shedding in peak hours.
He said, "After taking charge for the first time in the year 2021-22, Assam witnessed only five megawatt load shedding during peak hours meaning out of our requirement, we were deficient by only five megawatts, as highlighted in the report you cited."
Comparing the deficit of Assam to that of other states for the year, CM Sarma said, "When Assam was in deficit of power, other states like Himachal Pradesh had a deficit of 250 MW, Punjab had a deficit of 120 MW, Uttar Pradesh 170 MW, Maharashtra 59 MW, Andhra Pradesh 519 MW, Bihar 664 MW, Jharkhand 276 MW and Assam witnessed a shortage of only 5 MW, as shown in the Central Electricity Authority report."
He said, "You should thank me that in my first year in power, the state saw negligible load shedding during peak hours."
He continued saying, "In the year 2022-23, Assam till now had load shedding during peak hours to make up for the deficit power. Jammu and Kashmir saw a shortage of 170 MW, Rajasthan of 190 MW, Uttar Pradesh of 780 MW, Madhya Pradesh of 109 MW, Maharashtra of 2,000 MW, Kerala of 319 MW, Bihar of 1,220 MW, which I don't know how they will manage, Jharkhand of 336 MW and West Bengal, where our beloved Akhil Gogoi had met with the Chief Minister, saw a shortage of 225 MW, as Assam only witnessed a shortage of 3 MW, as highlighted in the report."
Thereafter, the Assam CM went on to target the opposition on their constant disapproval and questioning of the state government's effort to make Bihu dance reach the world stage with a Guinness World Record.
He said, "I want to ask the opposition that why can they not take pride in our achievement. Please learn to be proud and do not demean yourselves everytime by bringing this matter up for debate."
"Today we are working towards another record. People will plant one crore saplings, the environment will be better and the pollution will also decrease. I ask Bharat Narah to question us on building the new assembly building or constructing the new MLA hostel. We will answer on that, but, please do not bring Bihu into this debate," the Assam CM said.
"Bihu will take place here. It will be performed in Delhi when necessary. That along with sporting events or plantation drives are necessary things and we will keep on doing those," added CM Sarma.
Sharing a video of the same on X, the Assam CM wrote, "My response to the power situation of Assam."