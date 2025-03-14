Midnight Eviction Drive Sparks Outrage Among Small Vendors in Cotton University Area

In a sudden eviction drive late at night, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removed several small roadside shops near Cotton University, triggering strong protests from affected vendors. The eviction was carried out without prior notice, leaving many shopkeepers in distress.

Advertisment

Eyewitnesses reported that municipal workers cleared the area swiftly, dismantling makeshift stalls as vendors watched helplessly. Many alleged that they were not given any warning or alternative arrangements before the eviction.

The move has sparked sharp criticism, with small business owners accusing the administration of favoring corporate interests over local vendors. Protesters also condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that such actions contradict the state’s push for economic self-reliance under initiatives like Advantage Assam and Atmanirbhar Assam.

The affected vendors have demanded immediate intervention from authorities to address their grievances and provide alternative spaces for their businesses.

Also Read: Guwahati: Doctor Rejects Extortion Allegations in Beltola Clash, Cites CCTV Proof