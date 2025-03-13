Guwahati: Doctor Rejects Extortion Allegations in Beltola Clash, Cites CCTV Proof

Following media reports on the altercation in Guwahati's Beltola, Dr. Birajit Kalita has now issued his response, asserting that only a partial account of the incident has been presented in the news and on social media. He claims that the complete truth is captured in the CCTV footage.

According to Dr. Kalita, before the altercation, he and three other individuals had formally requested the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to remove the unauthorized roadside stall. Initially, the vendor couple had set up a tea and biscuit stall at the location but later expanded their business to selling full meals until 11 PM. GMC acted on the complaint and removed the illegal stall. However, the couple allegedly reinstalled their setup, leading to an objection from Dr. Kalita.

The doctor further claimed that when he intervened, the vendor and her husband verbally abused him with profanities. This altercation escalated into a physical assault, resulting in serious injuries to him. Dr. Kalita has since filed a police complaint and submitted the CCTV footage as evidence.

Earlier reports, however, painted a different picture, with allegations that Dr. Kalita had been behaving aggressively, demanding money from the vendors to allow them to operate in front of his chamber. The vendor claimed that when she refused to vacate due to Ramadan fasting and financial difficulties, the doctor filed a complaint with GMC, leading to the confiscation of their utensils. She further alleged that Dr. Kalita and his staff later attacked her and her husband, causing her injuries to the hand and chest.

With conflicting narratives emerging, the CCTV footage is expected to shed light on the actual sequence of events.

