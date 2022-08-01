Milk Prices Hiked by Rs 4 in Guwahati

The prices of milk have been increased by Rs 4 per litre in Assam's Guwahati from Monday.

This decision has been taken by the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association. With this, the prices of sweets and other milk-based products will also increase.

The wholesale rate of milk has been increased from Rs 53.40 per litre to Rs 57.40 per litre. Simultaneously, the retail price of the milk has increased from Rs 56 to 60, thus, taking the price to Rs 60 per litre.

A total of 1 lakh 60 litres of milk are being sold at Guwahati on a daily basis and over 500 people are engaged in milk business in the city.

It may be mentioned that, with the hike in milk prices, the price of sweets and other milk products might also increase.

Moreover, the Centre had also imposed 5 percent GST on milk products. Pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, paneer and milk will attract GST at a rate of 5 per cent.