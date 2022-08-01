10 Persons Electrocuted to Death in Cooch Behar, Several Injured

10 persons died after a pick-up van was electrocuted in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Sunday night.

According to reports, the pick-up van was carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh. The incident is suspected to have taken place due to the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van.

Soon after the incident, the passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment as they sustained minor injuries in the incident.

10 persons were declared dead by the attending medical officer of the Jalpaiguri hospital.

Reportedly, all the passengers belonged to Sitalkuchi PS area and their families have been informed about the tragic incident.

According to the police, the vehicle has been seized but the driver has escaped. Further investigation into the matter is underway into the incident.