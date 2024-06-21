Milk Theft and Fraud Case Busted: Goods Worth ₹30 Lakhs Recovered by Guwahati Police

The Gorchuk Police Station team under West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) has made a significant breakthrough in a milk theft and fraud case.
Kamal Kishor Upadhyay and Dilip Kumar Upadhyay, residents of Paschim Boragaon, were apprehended for conspiring to steal two truckloads of powdered milk packets (ML10 C 8253 & ML10 C 6753).
Following further investigation, a raid was conducted at a location in Umsning, Meghalaya, where a substantial quantity of stolen goods valued at ₹30 lakhs was recovered. During the raid, Harinder Prasad was arrested in connection with the crime.
The incident unfolded after the accused took advantage of a truck accident (registration number AS01 QC 6782) near Jowai. The truck, originally transporting goods from Betkuchi en route to Silchar, was involved in the accident, prompting the accused to divert and steal the goods they were tasked to transport.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals as per the law.