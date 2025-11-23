"Free Entry to All Guwahati Parks Starting From December": Jayanta Malla Baruah

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday (November 22) announced that all parks in Guwahati will be open to the public free of charge starting December 1.

The decision comes after a large public turnout at the recently inaugurated Guwahati Riverfront, Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan, in Uzan Bazar.

“Visitors will need to collect an entry pass, but no fee will be charged. They will only need to provide their name and phone number,” the minister stated.

Authorities from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will prepare guidelines to manage issues such as littering and other anti-social activities within the parks.

Meanwhile, restoration work on the Juripar drainage system will begin on November 24, supported by land donations from local residents under the TDR policy to tackle artificial flooding in vulnerable areas.

