Minor Abuse Case: Accused Doctor Attempts Suicide At Paltan Bazaar PS

Dr. Waliul Islam on Friday attempted suicide at Paltan Bazaar police station in Guwahati after being detained for allegedly abusing his adoptive daughter by taking 10 sleeping pills together.
Waliul Islam was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
Dr. Islam, along with his wife, Dr. Sangeeta Dutta, were detained by the police earlier on Monday for allegedly torturing and abusing their five-year-old adopted daughter. The child was reportedly subjected to physical abuse and tied to the roof of the house under the scorching sun on multiple occasions.
The locals had informed the police about the abuse when they saw the child being tortured and tied to the roof of the house. The Paltan Bazaar police acted swiftly and rescued the child, who has now been handed over to Child Line for further care.
The police are also questioning the couple's caretaker, Laxminath, in connection with the incident. The shocking incident has left the entire city in disbelief, and people are demanding strict action against the accused.