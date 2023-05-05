Guwahati: Doctor Couple Detained in Alleged Child Abuse Case

The incident came to light after child right activist Miguel Das Queah took to his Facebook profile to inform about the incident.

“Finally the dangerous doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Duttas cruelty has been taken notice of by Guwahati Police. From a long time, I had received complaints about this horrid doctor couple who regularly tied their little daughter (who supposedly adopted) on their terrace in the blaring summer heat. This little 5 year old girl child also has bruise marks all over their body,” said Miguel Das Queah in the post.