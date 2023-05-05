Guwahati: Doctor Couple Detained in Alleged Child Abuse Case

Guwahati police on Friday detained doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta for their involvement in an alleged child abuse case. According to sources, the couple tied their little daughter (who supposedly adopted) on their terrace in the blaring summer heat.
The incident came to light after child right activist Miguel Das Queah took to his Facebook profile to inform about the incident.
“Finally the dangerous doctor couple Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Duttas cruelty has been taken notice of by Guwahati Police. From a long time, I had received complaints about this horrid doctor couple who regularly tied their little daughter (who supposedly adopted) on their terrace in the blaring summer heat. This little 5 year old girl child also has bruise marks all over their body,” said Miguel Das Queah in the post.
Miguel had earlier requested the witnesses to file a complaint but no one was willing, till finally on Friday someone had the courage. Meanwhile, Miguel had updated the Child Welfare Committee on the matter. He also urged the Assam Police to check the bruises, talk with the teachers, talk with the neighbours and most importantly check the adoption documents.
“The child should immediately be pulled out of that abuse environment. It seems this Dr. Waliul has another illegally adopted girl child from a previous marriage, who he has abandoned,” alleged Miguel further.
Local residents informed the Paltan Bazaar Police about the heinous incident. Fortunately, a police team reached the residence of the couple and rescued the child on Friday. Meanwhile, Dr. Waliul Islam is currently being interrogated by the police. A caretaker identified as Lakshmi Nath is also being interrogated in connection to the case.