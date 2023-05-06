Minor Abuse Case: Waliul Islam, Caretaker Arrested; Wife On The Run

Waliul Islam, who was earlier accused of abusing his adoptive daughter, has been arrested by the police along with the caretaker Laxminath on Saturday morning.
The accused were booked under several sections of the law and are set to be produced in court this afternoon.
However, Waliul’s wife Sangeeta Dutta, who is also accused in the case, is currently on the run.
Earlier on Friday night, Sangeeta came live on her facebook and claimed that each and every allegation on the couple is false and people are trying to frame both of them.
Yesterday, Waliul attempted suicide at Paltan Bazaar police station in Guwahati by taking 10 sleeping pills together.
Waliul Islam was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
Dr. Islam, along with his wife, Dr. Sangeeta Dutta, were detained by the police earlier on Monday for allegedly torturing and abusing their five-year-old adopted daughter. The child was reportedly subjected to physical abuse and tied to the roof of the house under the scorching sun on multiple occasions.