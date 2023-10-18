Minor Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In Guwahati; Accused Held After Mother's SOS

In a distressing incident, a minor boy was subjected to brutal assault by a man who accused him of theft. The incident occurred in Guwahati’s Garigaon area near Gauhati University on Tuesday night.
According to information received, the victim boy was confronted by the accused, namely Sukur Ali, yesterday night. The man accused the minor of theft and, without any verification or evidence, physically assaulted the boy.
Distraught by her son’s ordeal, the victim’s mother immediately lodged a complaint at Bharalumukh police station, following which Sukur Ali was taken into custody.
An investigation into the matter has been launched to ascertain facts.