Guwahati News

Minor Boy Drowns to Death in Guwahati's Dharapur

He drowned while he was taking a bath in the pond along with his friends.
Minor Boy Drowns to Death in Guwahati's Dharapur
Minor Boy Drowns to Death in Guwahati's Dharapur
Pratidin Time

A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life drowning in a pond in Guwahati's Dharapur, reports said on Wednesday.

The minor boy has been identified as Arif Ali, sources said. He drowned while he was taking a bath in the pond along with his friends.

Arif resided in Dharapur along with his parents in a rented house.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police and SDRF personnel arrived at the spot. The SDRF initiated a rescue operation and recovered the body of the minor boy.

The boy's body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Minor Boy Drowns to Death in Guwahati's Dharapur
Guwahati: Youth Drowns to Death in Waterfall in Chandubi
Guwahati police
drown

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/minor-boy-drowns-to-death-in-guwahatis-dharapur
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com