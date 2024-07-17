Minor Boy Drowns to Death in Guwahati's Dharapur

A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life drowning in a pond in Guwahati's Dharapur, reports said on Wednesday.
The minor boy has been identified as Arif Ali, sources said. He drowned while he was taking a bath in the pond along with his friends.
Arif resided in Dharapur along with his parents in a rented house.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police and SDRF personnel arrived at the spot. The SDRF initiated a rescue operation and recovered the body of the minor boy.
The boy's body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.