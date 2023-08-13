Minor Boy’s Heroic Tale! Escapes from Clutches of Kidnappers in Guwahati

Sharing his heroic tale, Jeet Day narrated, “When I was in the market area, two men came in a van and asked from an address. At the same moment, they pushed me inside the van. When I tried to escape and asked them where they were taking me too, they asked me to keep quiet and threatened to slit off my throat. The kidnappers possessed sharp weapons. When we reached the Guwahati Railway Station, they stopped the van. The doors on my either side were locked and the two men got down from the van. I then took the opportunity to escape from the door next to the driver’s seat which was open. I then fled from there and reached the Amingaon Police Station and told them what happened with me.”

According to sources, the minor boy was then handed over to his parents.