Assam: Two Arrested For Kidnap & Murder Of Girl In Golaghat

Assam police on Friday apprehended two individuals for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a young woman at Sarupathar in Golaghat district.
The two accused have been identified as Munindra Saikia and Dinesh Orang. Sources informed that the duo allegedly kidnapped the girl and murdered her before dumping her body in Doyang River.
It is suspected that the duo had also raped the woman before taking her life, sources said.
The incident took place a week back in Uriumghat area of Sarupathar when the victim girl, identified as Sangita Sauk, went to the house of the accused to collect the money that the former owed.
However, the girl went missing soon after and became traceless. Her body is still not recovered and search operations are on.
Further investigation is underway.