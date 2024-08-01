Minor Domestic Help Dies From Severe Burns in Guwahati; Cops Alleged of Cover-Up

In a tragic and shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl employed as a domestic help at a house in Guwahati's Shantipur area mysteriously died after sustaining severe burn injuries, leaving the community in anguish.
The incident occurred approximately two months ago at the residence of Pradip Choudhury, where the young girl sustained severe burn injuries and succumbed shortly after.
According to sources, the girl, who suffered 70% burn injuries, was employed alongside her mother, Boby Yadav, who had worked at the house for the past four years. The family of the deceased, involving her father, brother and mother, believes foul play was involved, alleging that it was a case of murder.
The situation has been further complicated by claims that the Bharalumukh police attempted to cover up the case.
According to the girl's family, they faced threats from the police when they tried to file an FIR at the police station. They also reported receiving no assistance from the police, even on humanitarian grounds, and alleged that the police conducted the post-mortem examination without informing them.
In response to the incident, human and child rights organizations have now stepped in to support the grieving family.