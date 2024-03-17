Assam Police Officer Accused of Sexual Abuse on Minor Domestic Help

In a sensational incident, a senior official of the Assam Police has been accused of sexually abusing a minor girl.
According to preliminary information, the cop identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kiran Nath, who was serving at the Police Training College in Dergaon has been accused of sexually abusing and molesting a 15-year-old girl who was working as a domestic help in his residence.
These allegations were put forward by the family members of the victim girl. According to the allegations levelled, the DSP has been inflicting physical assault and has also been sexually abusing the girl since a long time.
Reportedly, the incident came to light after the girl fled to her home and narrated the situation to her family members. In regard to this, the girl's family approached the Dergaon Police Station to lodge a case against Nath on Saturday.
Accused Nath's wife on the other hand obstructed them to file a case, which led to a chaotic situation inside the police station. The situation was brought under control after the timely intervention of the police.
An FIR has been registered demanding justice and strict punishment to the accused, reports said.