Minor Girl Allegedly Molested by Landlord's Nephew in Guwahati

A minor girl was allegedly molested by the landlord's nephew at Aryanagar locality in Guwahati city under the influence of alcohol on Thursday afternoon.
According to reports, the girl returned home after school, but there was no one present when she arrived, so the suspected culprit barged into the room and reportedly molested her.
The victim girl managed to escape from the spot, according to the mother.
The suspect has been identified as Titu Sarkar.
A case was lodged against him at the Bharalu Police Station.
Meanwhile, the police also apprehended the suspect for further interrogation.