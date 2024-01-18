Assam: Youth Found Dead In Tezpur; Family Allege Murder By Friends

A youth was mysteriously found dead at a paddy field in Tezpur under Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Fairul Islam.
Sources informed that the Fairul and two of his friends were scheduled to travel to Arunachal Pradesh, however, he was found dead at a paddy field near to his residence this morning.
His family has claimed that the two friends, identified as Islam Ali and Rezek, murdered Fairul over a small sum of only Rs 7000. The duo was apprehended following a brief chase by locals and was handed over to the police, sources said.
Taking cognizance, Tezpur police detained the duo and initiated an investigation into the matter.