Assam: Murder Suspect Dodges 7 Bullets, Later Caught In Shallow Waters

In a dramatic turn of events at Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district, gunshots echoed as a team of police launched a late night operation against a murder suspect, firing as many as 7 rounds at him to foil his escape bid.
The operation was led by Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) and Office In-Charge of Bilasipara PS, against one Ali Akbar, who is accused of the murder of a young entrepreneur in May this year in Ward 8 of Char Chapori.
According to sources, the operation unfolded discreetly, with the police obtaining confidential information about Akbar’s presence in Machpara area. However, Akbar was a step ahead on the intel as he received a tip about a possible police operation and attempted to flee through the agricultural paths near the river.
Upon spotting him, the team of police opened fire at him in a bid to immobilize him. However, despite the discharge of multiple rounds by the police, Akbar managed to evade injury and flee the scene.
Following his miraculous escape, the police intensified their efforts to track down Akbar and subsequently, he was apprehended in the shallow waters near the scene of the initial confrontation.
Akbar was later brought to Bilasipara police station and legal proceedings were initiated against him.