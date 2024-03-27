Minor Girl Allegedly Raped During Holi Celebrations in Guwahati

In a shocking turn of events amidst the Holi festivities in the city, a minor girl fell victim to a heinous crime as she was allegedly raped by a youth inside a car.
The accused has been identified as Inamul Ali, who, accompanied by his friends Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, reportedly picked up three girls from Bhagaduttapur in the Kahilipara locality under the guise of celebrating Holi.
As per reports, the girls were drugged and intoxicated during the incident. Tragically, Inamul Ali stands accused of raping the minor girl in the presence of his friends and two other young girls, with the entire upsetting ordeal being recorded on their phones.
Following the incident, the victim girl was abandoned in critical condition at her residence in Kahilipara. Currently, she is receiving medical attention at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to address her physical and emotional trauma.
In response to the distressing situation, authorities at a police outpost in Bhagaduttapur have filed a case under number 262/24. While two of the perpetrators, Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, have been detained in Hatigaon and Azara respectively, the primary accused, Inamul Ali, remains at large.
This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder for parents to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their children. The unsettling episode underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of minors, especially during times of celebration when risks may be heightened due to external factors.
Stay tuned for further developments as the authorities work towards ensuring justice for the victim and holding the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible actions.