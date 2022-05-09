Minor Jewellery Thief Apprehended In Guwahati

A 15 year old boy was apprehended by Guwahati police in a theft case from Bakrapara in Basistha on Monday.

According to reports, the minor boy was held for stealing gold ornaments. A team from the Basistha police station under the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) acted swiftly to apprehend the minor.

Police informed that the case was solved within a day and the accused was arrested. He has been identified as a resident of Baihata Kasta.

He was caught with the stolen jewellery and was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, said police.