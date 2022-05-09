Minor Jewellery Thief Apprehended In Guwahati

A 15 year old boy was apprehended by Guwahati police in a theft case from Bakrapara in Basistha on Monday.
According to reports, the minor boy was held for stealing gold ornaments. A team from the Basistha police station under the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) acted swiftly to apprehend the minor.
Police informed that the case was solved within a day and the accused was arrested. He has been identified as a resident of Baihata Kasta.
He was caught with the stolen jewellery and was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, said police.
It may be noted that two retail stores were burglarized in Guwahati’s Bishnu Rabha Path in Ghoramora near Beltola late on Tuesday night costing losses worth lakhs to the owners.
Thieves swiped two stores, a grocery and a mobile store. The stores that were burglarized are named DD Mart and Shri Shyam Gadgets. Police informed that the thieves entered both the stores from above by cutting through the tin ceilings.