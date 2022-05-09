Assam CM Served Death Sentences To 42 People: Bhupen Borah

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has signed the death warrant for 42 people in the state since taking charge of office, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Monday.
Addressing the media, the senior Congress leader said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting to the ULFA-I death sentence row claimed that only the court can order such a punishment. But, he forgot that even he ordered death sentences for 42 people in the state.”
The Assam CM has issued a warning to himself in saying so, Borah added.
He said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only CM in India to issue such an order which had claimed the life of 42 people.”
Borah further accused the Assam CM of openly advocating and promoting police brutality in the state, saying that the CM should leave matters of death sentences to the courts.
Speaking further on the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) killing two of its own cadres for spying, Borah said, “Many years ago, Paresh Baruah had issued death sentences for me and Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that we would be killed in public. However, we, fortunately, have been surviving.”
The Assam Congress president also claimed that CM Sarma and ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah have been playing a similar game of death, albeit separately.
He further went on to say, “I would urge Paresh Baruah to stop the bloodshed and join the peace process as soon as possible.”