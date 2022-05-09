Assam CM Served Death Sentences To 42 People: Bhupen Borah

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has signed the death warrant for 42 people in the state since taking charge of office, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Monday.

Addressing the media, the senior Congress leader said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacting to the ULFA-I death sentence row claimed that only the court can order such a punishment. But, he forgot that even he ordered death sentences for 42 people in the state.”

The Assam CM has issued a warning to himself in saying so, Borah added.

He said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only CM in India to issue such an order which had claimed the life of 42 people.”