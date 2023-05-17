Minor Victims in Child Abuse Case Record Statements Before Court

A judicial magistrate court on Wednesday recorded the statement of the two victims in the Guwahati child abuse case under the section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
As per sources, the two victims have not been confronted by Doctor Sangeeta Dutta while recording their statement in the court.
In the meanwhile, the court has extended the police custody of Doctor Sangeeta Datta in the alleged child abuse case for another three days.
Datta was taken to the Pan Bazar police station after the extension of her police remand.
Earlier, Utpala Bose, the personal assistant of the prime accused Sangeeta Datta in the child abuse case in Guwahati has been sent to 5-days police custody last Saturday.
It was earlier established that Utpala was arrested last Friday night as she was suspected to be the person behind arranging the children for the doctor couple Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam. As per sources, Utpala was absconding for three days and later surrendered herself at the Panbazar Police Station.
In yet another twist in the tale, the journalist detained by the police in connection with the heinous case that has shocked the entire state, Abhijit Bose, is set to file a defamation case against the police.
His name had popped up alongside the prime accused Sangeeta Datta, who is being held by the police for interrogation. According to information received, Abhijit Bose is the brother of Utpala Bose, the personal assistant of Dr Sangeeta Datta.