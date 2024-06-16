Mira Borthakur Speaks Out: Election Triumphs, Setbacks and Lessons

Guwahati-based politician Mira Borthakur recently shared a candid assessment of her electoral performance, expressing a blend of triumphs and disappointments following the recent elections. She revealed that while there were successes in some areas, organizational hurdles and inadequate party support posed significant challenges.
"In Guwahati, we experienced both victories and losses," Borthakur remarked, indicating a mixed outcome across different constituencies. She pointed out that she faced organizational setbacks during her campaign, particularly in areas like Boko, Palashbari, and West Goalpara, where the electoral results did not meet her expectations.
"I did not receive the level of support from the party that I had hoped for," Borthakur lamented, suggesting a need for introspection within the party regarding its support mechanisms and strategies.
The politician acknowledged the varying levels of assistance she received from party leaders during the election process. She emphasized the importance of conducting a thorough review of the campaign strategies to identify areas for improvement and to strengthen future electoral prospects.
"While the number of votes increased in Guwahati city, there was a noticeable decrease of 30,000 to 40,000 votes in other constituencies," Borthakur highlighted, underlining the electoral dynamics across different regions.
Drawing comparisons with the BJP's successful strategies under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borthakur noted the BJP's adeptness at attracting leaders from other parties, which she suggested as a model for Congress to emulate in fortifying its organizational structure.
"We must learn from the BJP's approach of breaking barriers and consolidating support to build a stronger party," Borthakur asserted, underscoring the need for proactive measures within Congress.
Addressing internal challenges within the BJP, Borthakur criticized the suspension of a party functionary who raised concerns about toll taxes, characterizing it as a restriction on freedom of speech within the party ranks.
Looking ahead, Borthakur expressed optimism about the Congress's prospects in upcoming bypolls, asserting confidence in the party's ability to secure victories in five constituencies. She reaffirmed her commitment to revitalizing the Congress's presence and effectiveness in regional politics.