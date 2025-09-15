Mira Borthakur Urges Proactive Govt Action After Rup Nagar Landslide

In the wake of today’s landslide incident at Rup Nagar, which tragically claimed the life of Rina Deka whose body was recently recovered from the debris.

President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Mira Borthakur, appealed to the government to address the issue with urgency and seriousness.

Present at the scene, Borthakur stated, “These incidents cannot be taken lightly. The government must take proactive measures, as this is not the first occurrence of landslides in this area. Just three months ago, Maneshwar Brahma also lost his life in a similar incident.”

She emphasised the need for stringent precautions, advising residents in hill areas with fragile, landslide-prone terrain to carefully consider the location of their homes.

Borthakur further called on the government to implement uniform movement regarding construction in such vulnerable zones.

‘’The government should take this matter more seriously and should have issued an alert following yesterday’s earthquake during this rainy season,” she added.



“There is little point in deploying SDRF or rescue teams after disasters occur. Preventive measures must be prioritised,” she said.

Referring to the previous case of Maneshwar Rajbangshi, she noted that Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had formed a committee, but no substantial action had followed. The government is only busy with its political matters

Borthakur criticised the government for focusing on political matters at the expense of public safety and urged the Guwahati mayor and state authorities to work proactively for the welfare of citizens.

