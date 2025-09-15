Guwahati Hillside Landslide: Authorities Search for Missing Woman

A landslide struck in Guwahati’s Rup Nagar area near Sai Baba Mandir. The landslide occurred around 11.30 am today, triggered by a falling boulder.

The missing person has been identified as Rina Deka , who was reportedly bathing when a large boulder crashed into her home.

Rescue operations are still underway,y but she has not been located yet.

A sandal was found in the debris, indicating that she may be buried under the rubble.

The government had previously issued warnings to houses in the area due to their precarious location on the hillside, but residents reportedly ignored the authorities’ advice.

Police officials stated that ”investigations are ongoing with support from the NDRF and SDRF, but it remains uncertain whether Rina Deka was actually at the site during the disaster, or if reports of her presence are a misunderstanding."

Team from the State Disaster Response (SDRF) force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local authorities, have been deployed to the site and are working to clear debris and search for the missing women.

