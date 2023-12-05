Miscreants Barge Inside Business Establishment in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar, Loot Cash

A gang of miscreants burgled around Rs 11.50 Lakh from a business establishment in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar on Monday.
As per initial information received, a staff of the said business establishment identified as Chotu has been suspected to be the mastermind behind the burglary incident in the midnight hours.
Speaking to the media, the proprietor of the business establishment said, “Chotu, one of our staff, is suspected of being involved in the burglary incident. There were around four to five people in the group. One of them barged inside the premises, broke open the cash box and looted the money. According to the CCTV evidence we have, the other four miscreants were outside guarding him. After learning about the occurrence, I and my brother came to the spot and investigated the matter from our end and accordingly, the police and media came to know about the matter.”
A police complaint was lodged by the proprietor of the business establishment and accordingly, the Fancy Bazar police have managed to apprehend two people including the staff Chotu for their alleged involvement in the burglary case.
The police also retrieved roughly Rs 2 lakh from their possession, while Rs 9.50 lakh has yet to be recovered.
The other accused has been identified as Saidur.
The police have initiated a manhunt to find the other suspects, whose whereabouts are still unknown.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, there were back-to-back incidents of burglary at five commercial establishments, reports emerged.
The burglary incidents took place at Ghoramara Chariali locality in Guwahati city.
It has come to the fore that the burglars cut a hole in the roof of each of the shops, and then entered the premises.
Thieves looted cash and other belongings from the Ghoramora Store, Riyan Electricals, KD Store and Ganapati Interiors.
Following the incidents, the Hatigaon police reached the spot and launched an investigation.