Miscreants Brutally Attack Rickshaw Puller & Son with Lethal Weapon in Guwahati

A rickshaw puller and his son sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by two miscreants with lethal weapon in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari locality on Thursday night.
The injured persons identified as Ashar Uddin and Baser Ali is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in the city.
Sources informed that one Sanidul was detained by the police for questioning in connection to the case, however, but was later allowed to leave.
On the other hand, another suspect Motiur Rahman was reported to be absconding.
It was also learnt that the injured rickshaw puller and his son were administered with 25 to 30 stitches on their hands after sustaining severe cuts following the attack by the miscreants with a sharp weapon.
Meanwhile, allegations are being raised against Fatasil police for not arresting the culprits despite a written complaint was lodged by the victims.
The city police have not yet clarified the real cause of the attack, the source informed.