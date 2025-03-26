Miscreants Open Fire on Police in Guwahati's Narengi, Cop Injured

A shocking incident of gunfire targeting the police has been reported in Guwahati’s Narengi locality, triggering panic in the city.

As per sources, the assailants, traveling in a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 AE 2086, opened fire on the police while coming from Six Mile before attempting to flee.

Sub-Inspector of Noonmati Police Station, identified as Abdul Momin sustained injuries after being shot by the miscreants.

In a swift response, the police chased down the vehicle and managed to intercept it. One of the attackers, identified as Routar Sabin Basumatary, was apprehended. Additionally, a large quantity of ganja was recovered from the seized vehicle.