Miscreants Rob Woman at Gunpoint in Guwahati

Unidentified miscreants robbed ornaments off a woman by displaying a gun in Assam’s Guwahati on Monday.

The victim is a teacher identified as Rita Kalita.

The incident occurred in front of the commissioner’s office. The woman was on her way to drop her child in school.

The miscreants snatched the gold chain that she was wearing on her neck.

The Dispur Police has launched search operations; however, they have not received any clue of the miscreants.

Earlier in September, unidentified bike-borne miscreants robbed off ornaments from a woman’s neck at Beltola in Assam’s Guwahati.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the house in front of which the incident took place.

The victim sustained injuries after the attack on her.