Assam: 5-Year-Old Run Over By Speeding Dumper In Tezpur

A five-year-old child was the victim of rash driving on Monday as a dumper ran over it in Assam’s Tezpur.
According to reports, the incident took place right in front of Borghat Police Outpost in Tezpur under the Sonitpur district of Assam.
Onlookers told that the dumper was coming in at great speeds when it hit the child, killing it on the spot. The identity of the deceased has been withheld at the moment.
The speeding dumper that caused the incident had registration numbers AS 12 AC 4918. It has been taken into custody by the local police.
Meanwhile, protests erupted in the region as enraged locals came out on the streets following the death of the child. They further demanded that freight carrying or otherwise, heavy vehicles like trucks and dumpers to not be allowed to ply during the daytime, that is, between 7 am to 4 pm.
Moreover, allegations have been leveled against the dumper for illegally transporting sand and of being involved in a sand-smuggling mafia.
It may be noted that in two separate road mishaps, a child and a higher-secondary student were killed in Assam on Saturday.
A nine-year-old child was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Hailakandi. According to reports, the child was on his way to home after offering namaz at a Masjid when the incident took place. Following the accident, the driver of the bike fled the scene.
In another incident, a higher secondary student died in an accident in Assam’s Magherita. He was riding a bike and suddenly lost control over the vehicle and skidded killing him on the spot.
In addition, one more person was injured in the mishap and was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital.