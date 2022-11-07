Assam: 5-Year-Old Run Over By Speeding Dumper In Tezpur

A five-year-old child was the victim of rash driving on Monday as a dumper ran over it in Assam’s Tezpur.

According to reports, the incident took place right in front of Borghat Police Outpost in Tezpur under the Sonitpur district of Assam.

Onlookers told that the dumper was coming in at great speeds when it hit the child, killing it on the spot. The identity of the deceased has been withheld at the moment.

The speeding dumper that caused the incident had registration numbers AS 12 AC 4918. It has been taken into custody by the local police.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in the region as enraged locals came out on the streets following the death of the child. They further demanded that freight carrying or otherwise, heavy vehicles like trucks and dumpers to not be allowed to ply during the daytime, that is, between 7 am to 4 pm.