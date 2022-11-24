Guwahati News

BREAKING: Youth Run Over By Train In Guwahati's Chandmari

Pratidin Bureau

A youth was run over by a speeding train in Guwahati's Chandmari locality on Thursday.

According to reports, the person came under a freight carrying train at the Chandmari railway crossing.

Local police has arrived at the scene, however, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased is believed to aged around 25-26 years. The body is lying on the railway tracks waiting to be recovered.

Meanwhile, onlookers told reporters that it was case of suicide.

Further details are awaited.

