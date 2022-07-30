J&K: 1 Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Baramulla

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorist in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The encounter began at the Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla early this morning.
The Kashmir Police tweeted, “#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”
According to reports, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of terrorists there.
It later turned into an encounter when the police retaliated after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.