Missing Case Reported in North Guwahati as Teen Fails to Return Home

A 19-year-old girl has been reported missing from North Guwahati, prompting her family to seek police assistance and appeal to the public for information.

Advertisment

The missing girl has been identified as Sagarika Sarma, a resident of Krishna Nagar village under North Guwahati. According to the family, Sagarika left her home on February 4, 2025, at around 4 pm, saying she was going to Fancy Bazar. However, she failed to return home later in the evening.

Family members said her mobile phone was switched off around 6:30 pm, after which all attempts to contact her proved unsuccessful. Despite searching among relatives, friends, and nearby areas, the family has not been able to trace her whereabouts.

Following this, a missing person complaint was lodged at the North Guwahati Police Station on February 6, 2026, requesting immediate assistance in locating the girl.

The family has urged anyone who may have seen Sagarika or has any information related to her whereabouts to contact the police or reach out directly to the family.

Contact numbers:

9387823184

Also Read: Nalbari Woman Goes Missing from Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur