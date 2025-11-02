Subscribe

Nalbari Woman Goes Missing from Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur

Renu Baishya, a 45-year-old woman from Elengi village, Nalbari, has gone missing from Zubeen Kshetra. Authorities and family urge anyone with information to call 9395582812.

Panic and concern have gripped the community after a woman went missing from Zubeen Kshetra. The missing woman has been identified as Renu Baishya, approximately 45 years old, hailing from Alengidal village in Nalbari.

According to reports, Renu Baishya has been missing since she was last seen lighting a stove, and her whereabouts remain unknown. Family members and locals have appealed to the media and the public for assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact 9395582812 immediately.

