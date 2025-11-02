Nalbari Woman Goes Missing from Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur

Panic and concern have gripped the community after a woman went missing from Zubeen Kshetra. The missing woman has been identified as Renu Baishya, approximately 45 years old, hailing from Alengidal village in Nalbari.

According to reports, Renu Baishya has been missing since she was last seen lighting a stove, and her whereabouts remain unknown. Family members and locals have appealed to the media and the public for assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact 9395582812 immediately.

Also Read: Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Guwahati: One Woman Dead, Accused Missing