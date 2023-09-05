Missing Constable Case: Guwahati Police Say No 'Suicide Note' Found So Far

Following the missing incident and alleged suicide case of female constable Gayotri Hazarika, Guwahati Police on Tuesday clarified that no 'suicide note' was recovered by the police so far.
Earlier today, reports emerged that Gayotri, who had been missing since yesterday, committed suicide by jumping off from Saraighat Bridge as her mobile phone, footwear, and spectacle were recovered on the old bridge and a suicide note was also found by the police. However, hours after the incident was reported, the city police made a clarification statement on this matter.
In a press release, it stated, "It has been observed that there are some News items stating that the missing constable left a “suicide note” and the news items also linked this missing incident to her duty for Silsako eviction. It is hereby clarified that no “suicide note” has been found by Police so far."
Earlier, it also emerged that she was deployed in Silsako eviction despite her repeated reluctance. To this, the police further clarified, "It is also hereby clarified that WPC Gayatri Hazarika was not deputed for Silsako eviction programme as she was exempted by the OC, Paltan Bazar PS."
According to the press release, a missing report was made by her roommate and Constable Juri Baishya of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati at Paltan Bazar yesterday night stating that she had not been contactable since 6 pm. She also stated that Gayotri was suffering from serious health issues and was depressed.
This morning, at around 8 am, a Police Team of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) attached to Jalukbari OP found one mobile phone, one pair of spectacles and one pair of foot wears on the old Saraighat Bridge which were later identified as belonging to Gayotri Hazarika.
The police further stated that efforts are still on to trace the missing constable.