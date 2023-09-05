Woman Cop, Deployed in Silsako Eviction, Commits Suicide

A woman police constable who was deployed in Silsako eviction allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from Saraighat Bridge in Jalukbari, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, the police personnel, identified as Gayotri Hazarika, hailing from Nagaon was posted in Paltan Bazar Police.
It has come to the fore that before she was deployed in Silsako eviction, she repeated urged the top police officers that she would not perform duty in the site, however, without paying any heed to her requests, she was deployed in the eviction site.
Meanwhile, the mobile phone and several items belonging to Gayotri were recovered from Saraighat Bridge along with a long suicide note. However, the exact reason behind her drastic step is yet to be known.
The police have launched a search operation in the Brahmaputra River to recover her body.
It is alleged that the police is trying to cover the matter.