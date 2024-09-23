Missing Police Pistol Linked to Recent Armed Robbery in Guwahati!
Guwahati is grappling with a surge in gun violence as reports indicate that weapons are now readily available in the city. Ordinary thieves, emboldened by the apparent weakness of law enforcement, are wielding firearms, leading to an increase in street terror, particularly in areas like Ganeshguri and Panbazar.
Last night, a couple of suspected thieves brandished a pistol on the streets, creating panic among civilians; however, the city police are yet to arrest the culprits. Similarly, an incident which was supposedly hidden by the police has been brought to light by one Raju Boro (criminal) who was nabbed along with a pistol yesterday in connection to the daylight robbery in Guwahati's Athgaon of late.
In a concerning revelation, it has come to light that the said pistol belonging to a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) was reported missing from a police barrack some days back. The missing firearm was reportedly stolen from the old police reserve, and the PSO involved was questioned by Panbazar police for two days regarding the incident. However, the real mystery came to light following the robbery incident in Lakhtokia in Athgaon, where the same pistol was used by Raju Boro to rob an e-rickshaw driver at gunpoint.
It was Raju Boro who had actually stolen the pistol that had disappeared from the reserve. Boro has been linked to a series of crimes, including an armed robbery where an e-rickshaw driver was held at gunpoint and robbed of his mobile phone and cash. Following the incident, Boro destroyed his mobile phone, possibly to eliminate evidence after the crime was reported in the media.
Additionally, Boro had reportedly plotted to eliminate a police source who had recently exposed details about the Lakhtokia case. Meanwhile, the city police are actively searching for another accomplice who was involved in these criminal activities.
It is noteworthy to mention that the unfolding events raise serious questions about the capability of police personnel to secure their firearms and protect the public.