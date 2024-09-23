Missing Police Pistol Linked to Recent Armed Robbery in Guwahati!

In a concerning revelation, it has come to light that the said pistol belonging to a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) was reported missing from a police barrack some days back. The missing firearm was reportedly stolen from the old police reserve, and the PSO involved was questioned by Panbazar police for two days regarding the incident. However, the real mystery came to light following the robbery incident in Lakhtokia in Athgaon, where the same pistol was used by Raju Boro to rob an e-rickshaw driver at gunpoint.